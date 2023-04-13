WLOX Careers
St. Patrick starting search for new head football coach

St. Patrick head coach Trey Bailey addresses the audience at his introductory press conference...
St. Patrick head coach Trey Bailey addresses the audience at his introductory press conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The high school football coaching carousel has added another member as St. Patrick high school will start the search for its next head coach.

Former head coach Trey Bailey confirmed to WLOX he’ll be moving to a full-time administrative role at St. Patrick.

Bailey served as the head football coach since 2019 and is currently serving as the school’s athletic director.

St. Patrick is coming off of one of its best season ever last year, finishing the season at 6-2.

The Irish also put together one of the longest win streaks in program history with five straight wins.

