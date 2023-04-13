Southern Strike military training happening now through April 27

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi National Guard is set to begin the 12th annual Southern Strike exercise on Thursday. The training exercise will take place at multiple sites across the state now through April 27.

The exercise will feature state-of-the-art joint and coalition training at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center. Around 2,000 service members from active, guard and reserve components of the U.S. military are participating in the combat training exercise.

Southern Strike is a robust display of conventional operations, counter-insurgency, close air support, search and rescue, non-combatant evacuation, and maritime special operations events. Army and Air Force fixed and rotary wing aircraft are increasing their activity in the skies above Mississippi, the Coast and neighboring states during the exercise.

Until April 27, the training will take place at multiple sites across the state, including the Gulfport CRTC, Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Camp McCain in Grenada, Key Field Iar National Guard Base in Meridian, Trent Lott International Airport in Jackson County, and Port Bienville in Hancock County. Other locations include Jeremiah Denton Airport in Alabama and Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina.

