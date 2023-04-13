WLOX Careers
Millions in GOMESA funding headed to projects to along Gulf Coast

$100 million will fund 71 projects through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. The money is distributed by the Department of Marine Resources.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi made a big investment in the Gulf Coast. $100 million will fund 71 projects through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. The money is distributed by the Department of Marine Resources.

“We’re working on a lot of water quality projects from cities, counties, to be able to change the water quality in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Joe Spraggins, the executive director of DMR. “Mississippi has always been the seafood capital of the world. With the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, it has caused a good bit of damage.”

The Army Corps of Engineers may open the Bonnet Carré again. DMR plans to fight that with part of the GOMESA funds.

“We have about $1.5 million we’re giving to a Gulf Coast Coalition to fight with the Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate and try to minimize the opening of the Bonnet Carré,” Spraggins said.

On the restoration front, $3 million will be spent on rebuilding Mississippi’s oyster population. $744,000 will be spent on constructing artificial reefs that are key to the water’s ecosystem.

The funding is also going beyond the gulf waters. Pass Christian is getting $2.5 million to build a new boardwalk along Highway 90.

“It’s our aspiration to go the whole way from the Bay St Louis Bridge to the Biloxi Bridge,” said Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. “There are parts here in Pass Christian where the wall shrinks down to five feet and there’s an incline. It can be dangerous. This way we’ll have a safe means to facilitate travel in different towns on the Coast.”

The boardwalk will incorporate a knee wall design to help keep sand on the beach and off the roadway.

You can read about the other projects now funded through GOMESA here.

