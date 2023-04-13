WLOX Careers
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound

The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound will have plenty to see and do. And it's free and open to the public.(DVIDS)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds will come roaring into South Mississippi April 29-30.

To prepare, there has been a lot of planning behind the scenes, and a record-breaking attendance is expected with about 100,000 people.

Officials at Keesler Air Force Base and the city of Biloxi are eager for the show to begin.

At Thursday’s press conference, the new promotional poster was unveiled for “Thunder Over the Sound: Heritage and Honor.”

“We want to inspire people with the Thunderbirds show,” said liaison Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Beyers. “That is one of their primary missions, and what better way to inspire them in the sky.”

The main show will be in the afternoon over the water along Biloxi Beach, and it will be completely different than the last time the Thunderbirds were in Biloxi in 2019.

“They reached out to some Disney executives, and they were able to kind of capitalize on that knowledge and bring some of that fantastic magic to the skies,” Beyers added.

The morning part of the air show will be at Keesler Air Force Base and will feature aerial performances, ground demonstrations, static displays and a STEM Expo.

“There’s going to be something here for everyone,” said air show director Lt. Col. John Connors. “We have modern aircraft; we have antique aircraft. We have the Aviation Heritage Museum coming out here. We have all the science, technology, engineering and math exhibits.”

For Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, this is just another way for the city to keep its long-standing connection to Keesler.

“We want people to understand that when you think of Keesler, you think of Biloxi, and when you think of Biloxi, you think of Keesler,” Gilich said. “It’s been a tremendous partnership, and it really changed Biloxi’s future.”

Officials say Thunder Over the Sound will be one to remember.

“There’s going to be tons of good food; good ‘tude,” Connors added. “It’s going to be a great airshow and it’s open to the public and it’s free.”

For detailed information on times, dates, transportation information and more go to www.thunderoverthesound.com and https://biloxi.ms.us/

