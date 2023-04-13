WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Hancock County EMA continues to monitor high tide levels

Emergency management officials visited low-lying areas to assess water build-up.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - In Hancock County, emergency management officials are keeping a close eye on the roads amidst flooding concerns.

After two days of coastal flooding concerns, Hancock County roads remain passable. Over the past two days, the county has seen a lot of water out there.

Emergency management officials visited low-lying areas to assess water build-up.

“We’ve had it, you know, get to 4.5 just on a regular good hard south east wind,” said John Albert Evans, EMA Deputy Director.

Flooding is no stranger to Hancock County residents, but it is an obstacle.

High tides leave parts of the county underwater.

“It makes a hindrance for folks to get in and out of their property,” Evans said.

Evans began his three-hour assessment by checking 100 roads for flooding and damages in residential areas.

“It’s not so bad that you can’t get in and get out, but you saw when we come off Everest or Rainer, some cars were parked up. That’s what a lot of people would do,” Evans said.

By Highway 603, drivers parking their vehicles on an incline to avoid driving into flooded lawns.

Tuesday, water levels reached 3.4 feet. Evans said Wednesday’s levels peaked around 3.37 feet.

The EMA will continue to monitor tide charts.

“Most of these neighborhoods are one way in and one way out. The people that live out here are accustomed to it. They know that part of it is underwater. They know when they left work this morning they may not be underwater, when they come home it possibly could have some water on it,” Evans said.

The tide is currently falling in Hancock County.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.
Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
Pascagoula schools to resume class Wednesday amid continued boil water advisory

Latest News

The Biloxi Police Department got a a big boost by welcoming in eight new officers.
Biloxi Police Department welcomes eight new officers
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Advocates still fighting for voting rights restorations, despite lack of action this legislative session
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal...
Former Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk dies
“I can’t do anything on one side without him doing something on the other and vice versa,"...
Lawmakers cross party lines, chamber floors to support shared constituents