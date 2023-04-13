Boil water notice lifted in north Pascagoula, still in place in southeast

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Three days after a boil water notice was initially instated, Pascagoula is lifting the notice for another section of the city.

The city says the area north of Highway 90 is no longer under a boil water notice. This follows the lifting of the southwest quadrant (south of Highway 90, west of 14th Street) boil water notice Wednesday.

As of now, the only quadrant still under a boil water notice is the southeast (south of Highway 90, east of 14th Street).

Pascagoula says their team collected samples from the southeast quadrant after inclement weather ceased Thursday morning. Those samples will be sent out for testing Thursday, which is a 24-hour process.

The city-wide boil water notice was initially sent out Monday after an unidentified large water main break. The leak was identified Tuesday in the southeast quadrant of the city.

