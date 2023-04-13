Biloxi Police Department welcomes eight new officers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department got a big boost by welcoming in eight new officers.

Mother of three Ashia Cofey was one of the new officers sworn in. She leaves behind a job in administrative work to take on a new career.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do as far as being able to assist others, protect and serve, that’s something that comes natural to me,” Cofey said.

As a child, Frederick Murphy saw firsthand the positive impact police can make on young lives. He plans to do the same by reaching out to the community he now serves.

“I was one of those kids in the DARE program. I’ve seen them do it, it motivated me and I want to serve my community,” Murphy said. “I’m from Biloxi and anything I can do to help my city I want to do it.”

The newly sworn-in officers won’t be on patrol for the busy spring break weekend ahead. There are more steps to complete before hitting the streets.

“Now they’ll have the academy ahead of them, which is pretty difficult to make it through it,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller. “Once the academy is over with, they’ll have over 500 hours of in-house training, so for the next year it’s going to be one training after another.”

Half of the group receiving their badges shows evidence to Chief Miller of a growing trend.

“There’s more women wanting to get into law enforcement today than ever before,” Miller said. “Back when I started in this business, you had two or three women on your force and that was it. Now we have quite a few women.”

Even with a fresh group coming in, the search for more officers continues and the new officers plan to help in the recruiting effort.

“As long as there’s crime, there’s always going to be a need for police officers,” Cofey said. “With that in mind, we need more people to say this is something I want to do. If you love people, love to help, love to serve I would say take the initiative.”

According to Miller, with these additions, the department is down to about a dozen vacancies.

