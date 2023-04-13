WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Authorities searching for missing George County man

Howard Lamar Moseley is described as having gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the...
Howard Lamar Moseley is described as having gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of his home in the 200 block of Walter Havard Road in the Central community.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Howard Lamar Moseley is described as having gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of his home in the 200 block of Walter Havard Road in the Central community around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Moseley left his home on foot wearing a camouflage shirt, an orange hat and blue jeans, saying he was going to check his cow field behind his home. He might be carrying some fruit with him for those cows.

Moseley has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Sheriff’s deputies; game wardens with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; George County Search and Rescue and others joined the search for Moseley in the Buzzard Roost area of the Central community.

Sheriff Keith Havard asks residents in the area of Walter Havard Road, Pee Wee Miller Road, East Wilkerson Ferry Road and surrounding areas to check any outbuildings, vehicles and structures on their property for signs of Moseley.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156, or call your local law enforcement.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal...
Former Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk dies
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

Latest News

Southern Strike offers unique training experience for service members
Southern Strike military training happening now through April 27
A recent low-pressure system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico spared South Mississippi from any...
‘It only takes one storm to change a community,’ said EMA official
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
As of now, the only quadrant still under a boil water notice is the southeast (south of Highway...
Boil water notice lifted in north Pascagoula, still in place in southeast