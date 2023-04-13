Authorities searching for missing George County man

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Howard Lamar Moseley is described as having gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of his home in the 200 block of Walter Havard Road in the Central community around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Moseley left his home on foot wearing a camouflage shirt, an orange hat and blue jeans, saying he was going to check his cow field behind his home. He might be carrying some fruit with him for those cows.

Moseley has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Sheriff’s deputies; game wardens with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; George County Search and Rescue and others joined the search for Moseley in the Buzzard Roost area of the Central community.

Sheriff Keith Havard asks residents in the area of Walter Havard Road, Pee Wee Miller Road, East Wilkerson Ferry Road and surrounding areas to check any outbuildings, vehicles and structures on their property for signs of Moseley.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156, or call your local law enforcement.

