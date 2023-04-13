WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Alabama attorney general takes over prison litigation

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking control of prison litigation away from the Department of Corrections and moving it to his office
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking control of prison litigation away from the...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking control of prison litigation away from the Department of Corrections(WSFA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking control of prison litigation away from the Department of Corrections and moving it to his office in their latest public disagreement.

Marshall informed the department that the attorney general intends to remove the assistant attorney general status of the department’s six attorneys, the Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday in an emailed statement.

“We will not speculate about the impact the AG’s decision will have on the ADOC, but I am confident in the ability of our Legal Division to protect the interests of this department throughout this transition. We will continue to focus on the critical mission of the ADOC — to provide public safety through the secure confinement, rehabilitation, and reentry of offenders,” Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said in a statement Thursday.

A spokesperson for Marshall did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the reasons for the change. The governor’s office directed questions to the prison system.

The prison system is in the midst of high-stakes litigation that is pricey and carries potential long-term ramifications for the direction of the state's prison system. The Department of Justice has sued the state, alleging that male prisoners are housed in violent prisons that violate the constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. A federal judge has also ordered the state to increase prison staff in an ongoing lawsuit over prison health care.

Marshall has had prior disagreements with the prison system. Earlier this year, he sued the ADOC and the Board of Pardons and Paroles to try to block the release of inmates to supervised release, arguing that victims’ families had not been properly notified.

Most Read

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Rudy Desmond Toler, 42, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after his conviction on nine felony...
Pass Christian man sentenced for shooting at car full of teens, police officers in road rage incident
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal...
Former Hancock County coroner Jim Faulk dies

Latest News

Transgender women in Alabama would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in college,...
Alabama House eyes transgender college athlete restrictions
Alabama lawmakers have advanced GOP-backed legislation to ban “divisive concepts” in classroom...
Alabama advances ban on discussing ‘divisive’ race concepts
Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation aimed at letting parents bypass...
Bill would let parents ‘opt out’ of school mask mandates
Alabama inmates could see more time behind bars under a bill approved Tuesday that reduces the...
Lawmakers vote to reduce use of good time incentives