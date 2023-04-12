U.S. Coast Guard warns Pascagoula boaters to steer clear of dredging

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters navigating the Pascagoula River in Pascagoula are warned to steer clear of dredging in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners to use caution in the area while the Army Corps of Engineers conducts dredging in the river.

The work is located just north of the Highway 90 bridge near the Pascagoula lighthouse and Lake Yazoo.

Crews are removing sediment and debris from the sea floor, deepening the river.

The dredging pipe is marked and illuminated at night.

You’re asked to navigate within the marked channel.

“If they’re transiting around the dredge itself, I would just recommend going at a slower speed than normal, just so you can be aware of your surroundings,” Jonathan Laidlaw with the U.S. Coast Guard said. “I would look out for the dredge itself. I would look out for the dredge pipes. And if you’re in the general area, I’d just be aware that there’s going to be a dredge there. There’s going to be piping and other things throughout the channel.”

This is a 24-hour passage you will need to take for the next two weeks.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.