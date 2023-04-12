State Senator Chris McDaniel campaigns for Lt. Governor on the Coast

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re now four months away from the party primaries, and candidates are making the rounds talking with voters.

Tuesday, State Senator Chris McDaniel visited the Coast, speaking to the D’Iberville Businessmen’s Club. McDaniel is one of three candidates challenging the incumbent Lt. Governor, Delbert Hosemann.

McDaniel is positioning himself as the most conservative candidate and told the crowd if elected Lt. Governor, he would work with investors on the Coast to grow development.

“From Tidelands stealing money from the Coast, to those dollars going north, the Coast needs to be set free. We need economic development. We need the Coast to grow and prosper because when the Coast grows and prospers we all do,” Senator McDaniel said.

McDaniel is running against Republican incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann from Vicksburg on the August primary ballot, along with Tiffany Longino from Brandon and Shane Quick from Desoto County.

The winner of the primary meets democrat D. Ryan Grover in the November general election.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.