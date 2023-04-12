WLOX Careers
Showers likely today. Becoming windy tonight.

Gulf low will bring rain, wind, and coastal flooding today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Thanks to a low pressure system in the Gulf, it will turn rainy and windy later tonight. We’ll see some showers move in this afternoon, and we’ll only reach the low 70s. Coastal flooding is also expected today, and we’ll be approaching high tide by the middle to end of the afternoon. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties. Tides may be 1-3′ higher than normal. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Jackson County. Tides could be 1-2′ higher than normal.

Widespread rain is expected after the sunset tonight, and the rain will last into Thursday morning. It’s also going to become windy, and there may be some gusts over 40 MPH over the water. Gusts around 25-40 MPH will be possible over South Mississippi. Showers will linger through the day on Thursday, and the wind will gradually relax a bit by the evening. Highs will stay in the low 70s.

We’re going to be much drier and warmer on Friday. Temperatures will be around 80 in the afternoon. A cold front will help bring some showers and storms by the end of Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Most of the rain will exit by Sunday morning, and it’ll be another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

