WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Rolling Fork tornado victims say they are being turned away from some hotels

Federal, state and local officials offer hope during town hall meeting Tuesday night
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of the residents living in Rolling Fork and other areas of the Mississippi Delta who lost everything in deadly tornadoes last month are still looking for answers in the recovery process.

Officials from FEMA, MEMA, the SBA and Red Cross answer questions to help those who lost...
Officials from FEMA, MEMA, the SBA and Red Cross answer questions to help those who lost everything in deadly tornadoes March 24th.(WLBT)

Several agencies including FEMA, MEMA, the Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross are providing services and answers to some of those questions in a series of town hall meetings.

The first meeting was held in Rolling Fork at South Delta Elementary School Tuesday evening.

Residents recovering from the March 24th severe weather outbreak need help with everything from debris removal to housing. Some say they are being turned away from hotels.

This is the first of three Town Hall meetings scheduled for tornado victims in the Mississippi...
This is the first of three Town Hall meetings scheduled for tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta.(WLBT)

Federal, state, local officials, along with hundreds of volunteers, faith based groups and private sector partners, are still responding to help those still trying to figure out the next steps.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who represents the Second Congressional District, talked with us about the road ahead in the recovery process, especially for those who lost their homes.

Congressman Thompson said, “Housing in the community is gonna be a three to five-year effort because of the level of devastation. So we’re trying to prepare the community for the long-term road to recovery by first of all telling them the truth. But also to assure them that nobody will walk away before the job is complete.”

Other town hall meetings will be held for Silver City storm victims Wednesday in Belzoni and the last meeting is planned in Winona Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.
Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
Pascagoula schools to resume class Wednesday amid continued boil water advisory
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County

Latest News

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
The rain chance this morning is not zero percent. But, most of us will see wetter weather as we...
Wesley's Wednesday AM First Alert Weather Forecast
Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping...
Pascagoula boil water notice partially lifted, still in place for some areas
Coastal flooding yesterday. That continues today, especially around this afternoon's high tide....
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast