Pascagoula leaders identify area of concern for the boil water notice

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Finding the source of the low water pressure in Pascagoula hasn’t been easy.

City crews fanned out in Pascagoula, and after 24 hours of searching, they finally narrowed down their search; south of Highway 90 and east of 14th Street. Now repairs can begin.

Community relations director for the city Lindsey Mitchell said a boil water notice had to be issued, whatever the issue.

“Per Mississippi Department of Health, when it goes below 20 PSI, we have to signal a boil water notice because that could mean danger or the issue to the public and usually signals a water leak,” Mitchell said.

This is the second time in four months that the city has had to issue a boil notice. The last one was on Christmas Eve, lasting four days. Mitchell said this week’s problem is not related to the Christmas one.

“We had sub-freezing temperatures at that time. Our region doesn’t deal with these types of things, and we did have a pipe bust and that did take some time to locate,” Mitchell said. “This situation is similar in a sense as to we are not sure where it is at this time, but we are following the same protocol and looking to find the issue.”

The city is trying to make sure everyone stays up to date on the boil order.

The city took the extra step and put up signs along Highway 90 and in the neighborhoods.

“We really encourage you to sign up for city alerts because they will go directly to your phone via email and text,” Mitchell said. “You can sign up for our website that will allow you to get the up-to-date information. All we can do is the best that we can and work as diligently as possible and we are doing that.”

The city said even though they found the source of the issue, they are asking residents to continue boiling their water until the lab results are favorable.

