Pascagoula boil water notice partially lifted, still in place for some areas

Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping...
Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping it in place for others.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping it in place for others.

The boil water notice in the southwest quadrant of the city (the area south of Highway 90 and west of 14th Street) has been lifted. After investigation, it was found that this area didn’t fall under the water pressure requirements per the Mississippi Department of Health, so the precautionary boil water notice is allowed to expire.

The City of Pascagoula says the north quadrant of the city (north of Highway 90) is seeing water pressure return at this time. Water samples will be collected in this area Wednesday for testing. The city says this process will take a minimum of 24 hours.

Pascagoula says once they receive a positive report, it will life the boil water notice for the north area. For now, it remains under a boil water notice.

The southeast quadrant of the city (south of Highway 90 and east of 14th Street) remains under a boil water notice as well. This is the area where the breakage leak was identified Tuesday.

The city first issued the boil water notice Monday after an unidentified large water main break.

