Lawmakers cross party lines, chamber floors to support shared constituents

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Here’s something you may not hear about every day: two Mississippi lawmakers from opposite party lines and separate chambers teaming up to get items passed and projects funded for their shared constituents.

Jeremy England is a Republican state senator representing Jackson County.

Jeramey Anderson is a Democratic member of the House representing Moss Point and Pascagoula.

“I can’t do anything on one side without him doing something on the other and vice versa,” Anderson said. “So, anytime you can get both of your lawmakers together to kind of piggyback off each other and kind of talk about how things move in one chamber and the other is really great.”

Together, they presented a legislative update to the River City Wednesday.

“We’re in different political parties. We’re in different chambers,” England said. “We work well together, and we stay focused on what’s important which is helping our communities out, helping our constituents out.”

The duo spoke about different funding options available for projects, infrastructure upgrades needed, as well as legislation benefiting the Coast.

“We’re going to see a lot of growth here in this part of Jackson County with the wins that we had in the legislator over the last term,” England said.

The two also spent the Easter holiday at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center last week.

“He and I work very well together, and we do little things like that in the community here,” England added.

England assumed his position in 2020. A Jackson County native, he also serves as vice chair for the Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

“We have the same constituents,” England said. “They have different interests. He and I have different interests, and we work very well together and have a very good, mutual respect for each other, and that really pays off in Jackson.”

Anderson was elected to the chamber 10 years ago.

At age 21, he became the youngest African American ever elected to a legislature in U.S. history.

“We’re going to be in lockstep together,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have those hard conversations about, ‘Well, this is what I think we need to be doing.’ He’s going to say, ‘This is what I think we need to be doing.’ And we work together to come up with a plan to help our municipalities get to where they’re trying to go.”

