Hancock County law enforcement train for active shooter scenarios

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It is a call that no law enforcement agency wants to receive: reports of an active shooter at a school. Training is arguably the largest factor in minimizing the number of deaths that happen during those situations. Tuesday, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office prepared for that scenario.

School resource officers and deputies familiarized themselves with Hancock County School District’s new lockdown system that sends a direct notification to law enforcement and utilizes a campus-wide video surveillance system.

“About six months ago, we started this process of implementing the badges that give us a GPS location on our campuses and automatically locks down the campuses. And it notifies the sheriff’s office within 20 seconds of receiving a threat,” said Superintendent Rhett Ladner. “Our children are our most valuable asset. They are everything to us and their safety matters the most to us.”

The sheriff’s office created a makeshift command center inside the high school. From there, members of the operations division direct deputies and school resource officers in active shooter scenarios.

“The goal is to make every function go into play here. Between communications, dispatching, to the officers both inside and outside -- just making sure all the systems work all together, especially being the first time we’ve trained with this system,” said Edward Walley, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office captain of operations.

One officer played the role of the shooter. Deputies are parked down the road to simulate a realistic response time, while school resource officers already on campus move in for a coordinated assault.

Through the surveillance system, Walley can track the active shooter throughout the campus and alert officers of their real-time location. Training participants used simulated bullets inside firearms that reflect guns used in the field.

Officers go through scenario after scenario because repetition is what prepares them to handle these types of calls.

“Coming together is what has made this a great asset to the county,” Walley said. “The sheriff’s department alone cannot do the work of this community. It takes the community, it takes the school district, it takes every part of this community to make it safer no matter what.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.