Garrett Greene and Barry Lyons leave lasting legacy with Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Two names synonymous with the Biloxi Shuckers: Garrett Greene and Barry Lyons.

The voice of the program since 2018, and the man who helped bring baseball to Biloxi, will not be at MGM Park this Shuckers season as they pursue new horizons, but for Greene he says his time on the coast was something he’ll never forget.

“We’ve been pretty spoiled here in four years of broadcasting for this team alone I’ve seen two southern league MVPs, two Southern League pitchers of the year,” said Greene. “I’ve worked with a manager of the year.”

But from the countless games in the booth and the champagne celebrations, Greene still has one game he calls his favorite of all-time.

“It was June 15th of 2018. The magic number to clinch the South division and clinch a playoff spot since the inaugural season was at one. So if we win, we clinch a playoff spot,” said Greene. “It was a complete game, one hit shutout, and then the celebration was on.”

On the diamond, Greene says he has plenty to look back on and be thankful for, but found some of his favorite moments in the stands.

“You’re busy and have nine million things going on and you’re worried you haven’t done enough prep work but all of that melts away when you get a chance to see a familiar face or say hi to someone who might be coming to the ballpark for the first time.”

For Lyons, who has served as team ambassador since its first year and played a hand in bringing baseball back to his hometown.

Being able to share the game he loves with so many is what’s made MGM Park so special.

“Just so proud to know we have this beautiful ballpark and minor league baseball not only in my hometown, but in my neighborhood less than half a mile from where I grew up,” said Lyons. “But it’s going to go on long beyond me and my time here.

Seeing some many special athletes come through Biloxi has always given Lyons a sense of pride... but it’s the fans that truly warm his heart.

“We have a very loyal fan base,” said Lyons. “There are people here that are here night after night and game after game, seeing their faces and seeing the joy that they have in being here is very special.”

Baseball is a special game, and MGM Park is a special place, and for two people who helped build the Shuckers into what they are today, they’re glad to have left their mark on the diamond and on the scorecard.

“To know that we brought them enjoyment and sports is something that provides an escape where they can kick back and be transported somewhere else for a little while,” said Greene. “To be able to do that is the greatest joy of what this job is.”

