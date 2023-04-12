WLOX Careers
Former Hancock County coroner Fim Faulk dies

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal...
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal plane crash.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has died.

He had been battling cancer. He died in Georgia.

Just last month a grand jury indicted Faulk on five counts including embezzlement, false representation to defraud the government and alteration of records while he was the coroner.

Faulk resigned from the coroner’s position last summer. Faulk was 75 years old.

