Former Hancock County coroner Fim Faulk dies

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has died.

He had been battling cancer. He died in Georgia.

Just last month a grand jury indicted Faulk on five counts including embezzlement, false representation to defraud the government and alteration of records while he was the coroner.

Faulk resigned from the coroner’s position last summer. Faulk was 75 years old.

