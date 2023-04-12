EPA sued over allowing Chevron to convert plastic to fuel

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Pascagoula residents are taking action to stop what it calls a new kind of pollution threatening their community.

We first told you on Friday about the neighborhood group that filed a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Cherokee Concerned Citizens are suing the EPA over allowing Chevron to convert used, recyclable plastic waste into renewed fuels and gases.

It’s a process tested at Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery.

The neighbors nearby said living in the shadow of the industries puts their health in jeopardy.

The residents are pushing for the EPA to roll back its approval, along with environmental advocates from all over.

Residents living in the Cherokee Drive neighborhood are located about one mile away from large chemical plants like Chevron, steps away from jobs they create and the pollution the neighbors dread.

We told you back in February that residents have been fighting for decades for cleaner air.

Now, the Cherokee Concerned Citizens are taking action against the EPA.

“This is not a community that can take additional toxic pollution, and they should not be subjected to that without EPA, which is supposed to be looking out for their interest and protecting their health,” said Katherine O’Brien, senior attorney for Earthjustice.

With support from environmental law firm Earthjustice, the neighbors are now petitioning the U.S. Court of Appeals to review the EPA’s 2022 consent order authorizing Chevron to use pyrolysis oil.

That’s the process of heating recyclable plastic waste down to reusable gas and fuel, 18 chemicals Chevron has been authorized to convert and sell since last November.

O’Brien claims the production process will pose a cancer risk for nearby residents 250,000 times higher than what the EPA itself deems “unreasonable.”

She points to the EPA’s own consent order greenlighting Chevron’s request, signed by Madison Le, Director of EPA’s “New Chemicals Division.”

It’s attached to the filed petition and made public.

While WLOX did not find that estimate in the agency’s document, it does show a few things like the EPA determines the chemicals it approves present “unreasonable” health or environmental risk”, with data on the risks involved lacking.

Still, the agency points to a few... like skin, eye and respiratory irritation, pneumonia, as well as toxicities ranging from systemic, genetic, carcinogenic and reproductive development.

Out of the 18 chemicals, the EPA finds 11 to be “highly hazardous”, while seven are considered “a moderate environmental hazard”.

Chevron said, in part, “the claim is based on EPA’s initial risk screening, which was taken out of context and doesn’t reflect how it would actually be done given the processes and safeguards we use. The EPA’s initial screening is very conservative and doesn’t represent actual risk to our community or employees.”

“If Chevron, or EPA more importantly, felt that there was inadequate information to characterize the risk, it should have ordered more testing,” O’Brien said. “The estimate that we have is cancer risk to up to one in four people. That’s the basis for the agency’s decision, and that’s the number that the community in Pascagoula is grappling with today.”

Cherokee community members from all walks of life came together Thursday over their shared health concerns, telling Thriving Earth volunteers over Zoom what it’s like to live where they do.

“I don’t let the kids play outside much,” one resident said.

“We always have eye-tearing and the skin irritation,” another said.

“It’s not as bad as it was, the dust isn’t, but we’re still getting the fumes off and on,” a third resident said.

“Over the years, I’ve developed some type of, which I thought was hives or allergies to something, but I started itching just out of nowhere,” another resident said.

“We don’t stay outside very often anymore,” a fifth resident said.

WLOX connected with EPA officials who declined to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, advocates across the nation are calling for the EPA’s transparency on the matter.

We spoke with a former EPA administrator Judith Enk.

In part, she said, “I applaud the legal action taken by Earthjustice to protect the people...I have written to the EPA to immediately remove approval for this practice but have not heard back.”

U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Merkley from Oregon wrote the EPA Wednesday 13 questions regarding the newly approved chemicals, demanding answers by the end of the month.

His letter is addressed to EPA Administrator Michael Regan who we also have a pending list of questions out to.

We reached out to our own congressional delegation like Rep. Mike Ezell, Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith who said they did not know enough about the matter to comment at this time.

Chevron told WLOX, “We’ll ensure it can be done safely or not at all. We’re proud to be a part of the community for 60 years and whatever the future holds, we’ll continue to operate safely for all.”

The energy giant ran an initial trial batch through the refinery last November.

Live monitoring found the facility function and emission levels, quote, “normal.”

Data shows the world produces more than 380 million types of plastic, while about 9,000 pounds of it rests in landfills each year.

Soon to come, we’re taking you inside the Chevron refinery to learn more about the pyrolysis process of turning that leftover plastic into reusable fuel and energy.

