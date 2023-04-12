WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.(Woodside Animal Welfare Trust)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An animal shelter says a dog is recovering from alcohol withdrawal.

The Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, a shelter in the United Kingdom, said it has been nursing a dog named Coco back to health.

The team said this was the first case for them dealing with canine alcohol withdrawal.

Coco has required intensive care for more than a month since arriving at the shelter with his canine pal following the death of his owner.

According to the shelter, a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care to both animals but, unfortunately, Coco’s pal died despite the team’s best efforts.

Coco required 24-hour care with all his symptoms pointing towards alcohol withdrawal. He spent weeks sedated to help with his symptoms.

Last week, the team shared an update with Coco saying the little guy is off all medication and starting to behave normally.

The shelter team said it doesn’t know how the dogs got alcohol into their systems but without the care Coco received, he would likely have not survived.

Coco is expected to be available for adoption once fully recovered.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.
Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
All schools within Pascagoula city limits are being released early Tuesday morning.
Pascagoula schools to resume class Wednesday amid continued boil water advisory

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is shown in a June 2018 file image at the scene of a fatal...
Former Hancock County coroner Fim Faulk dies
“I can’t do anything on one side without him doing something on the other and vice versa,"...
Lawmakers cross party lines, chamber floors to support shared constituents
Students and faculty at Central Elementary School are happy to be back in the classroom.
Pascagoula schools resume classes, location of city water leak located