Dispatchers always on a call to help fire, police departments

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The gold line between red and blue represents the 100,000 police and fire dispatchers working 24/7 around the nation.

These unsung heroes are being celebrated with National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

“It’s nice to be appreciated,” said Amanda Sevin, dispatch manager for Pearl River County’s 911 system. “Everyone likes to know they’re doing a good job and the community appreciates what they do. As for The Thin Gold Line, we’re dispatch. We’re the ones that protect the red and the blue, the fire department and the police. We’re guiding them to their calls; we’re making sure that they’re safe when they get there.”

As they say, the job isn’t for the faint of heart. Very seldom do you see the men and women behind the microphone.

“A lot of people come in and they want to do the job, but it’s not for everybody,” Sevin said. “I think that’s why there might be a nationwide dispatcher shortage. You come in, and you might be a great worker. You might be smart. You might adapt easily to things, but it’s a whole other level. You have to be able to take these calls and not let it get to you personally. You have to be dealing with the public, who sometimes get irate. They’re going through emergencies.”

They have 13 full-time staff members at the Pearl River dispatch center, but many other call centers are looking for more people. That’s why the recognition this week is so important, not only to these dispatchers but to those around the nation.

“We’re not the ones you see every day. We’re the ones answering the calls.”

On average, police and fire dispatchers take at least 200 million 911 calls a year through the nation’s 6,100 call centers.

