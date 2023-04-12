Camp Shelby hosts commemoration for Vietnam veterans and families

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wherever it goes, the Traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall is a magnet for those seeking some kind of closure.

Moss Point resident Robert Carey, himself a Vietnam War Veteran, found his brother William Carey.

“He enlisted was sent to Vietnam. He was writing letters about the conditions,” he said. “And I said, well, as soon as I’m old enough, I’ll enlist myself.”

When he got there, he endured many more personal losses.

“I don’t know if I’ll find them here, but I got 23 that I found on the wall in D.C., and they were all within 10 lines of each other,” Carey said. “We had a couple of bad days.”

Ceremonies like the Vietnam veterans commemoration by the Mississippi National Guard at Camp Shelby help with the losses.

“It’s just a beautiful day to be recognized,” Carey added. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Edward Crosby of SoSo served in Vietnam twice.

“Vietnam troops, people, guys - we didn’t get respect,” he said. “A lot of times, we still get no respect.”

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby wants to change that.

Wednesday’s event was the first of its scope produced by the museum for Vietnam veterans.

“So many came home and were spit upon and disrespected,” said director Thomas Lofton. “Even while they were overseas, they were being protested and hated on for answering the call of their country to serve. This is a chance for us to try to make it right.”

Air Force pilot Tom Collins was shot down in North Vietnam and was a prisoner of war for eight years.

“This is my home state,” he said. “And I’m glad to be home, and so this ceremony today they organized here in Mississippi means a lot to me.”

It does the same for other veterans, like Don Northcutt, the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Coast Chapter 1150.

“It’s coming up and being with those people who shared experiences and getting together with people who understand what happened,” he said.

An estimated 227,000 Mississippians answered the call to serve in Vietnam, 12 who are still MIA, and 636 who were mourned as they returned home with the American flag draped over their caskets.

