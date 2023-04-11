WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

WATCH: WLOX celebrates opening day for Biloxi Shuckers live from MGM Park

Tuesday marked the first home game of the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers baseball season, and WLOX was...
Tuesday marked the first home game of the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers baseball season, and WLOX was live with our 4 o’clock show dedicated to all things baseball.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday marked the first home game of the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers baseball season, and WLOX was live with our 4 o’clock show dedicated to all things baseball.

Karen talks with Biloxi Shuckers Baseball Usher Glen Boler to discuss the ultimate guest experience.
To celebrate opening day for the Biloxi Shuckers 2023 season, members of the WLOX team held a friendly home run derby competition at MGM Park.
WLOX Sports Director Blake Brannon tells us about this year's team with Biloxi Shuckers starting pitcher Tobias Myers and Bullpen Coach Josh Spence.
Carrie Duncan joins us to give us some insight with someone who knows a thing or two about what it takes to keep the field in mint condition.

To see the schedule of games and how to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.
Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station

Latest News

The Household Waste Collection event will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. -1 p.m....
D’Iberville to hold household waste collection event
We’re told at least 10% of the calls first responders answer have some type of mental health...
Mental health first aid class helps public safety professionals
Karen talks with Biloxi Shuckers Baseball Usher Glen Boler to discuss the ultimate guest...
On the Road: Biloxi Shuckers usher talks guest experience at MGM park
WLOX Sports Director Blake Brannon tells us about this year's team with Biloxi Shuckers...
On the Road. Blake Brannon talks with members of Biloxi Shuckers team