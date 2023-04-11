WATCH: WLOX celebrates opening day for Biloxi Shuckers live from MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday marked the first home game of the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers baseball season, and WLOX was live with our 4 o’clock show dedicated to all things baseball.

Karen talks with Biloxi Shuckers Baseball Usher Glen Boler to discuss the ultimate guest experience.

To celebrate opening day for the Biloxi Shuckers 2023 season, members of the WLOX team held a friendly home run derby competition at MGM Park.

WLOX Sports Director Blake Brannon tells us about this year's team with Biloxi Shuckers starting pitcher Tobias Myers and Bullpen Coach Josh Spence.

Carrie Duncan joins us to give us some insight with someone who knows a thing or two about what it takes to keep the field in mint condition.

To see the schedule of games and how to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.