Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window

Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.(919039361464473 | WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for throwing a couple of kittens out of a moving car window in Georgia.

A driver said she spotted what looked like trash thrown out of a car window on April 4. When she saw that it was actually two tiny kittens helplessly abandoned on the side of the road, she picked them up and took care of them overnight.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the woman took the kittens to Planned PEThood the next morning.

WANF reports the kittens are expected to recover. However, a third kitten was found dead in the same area the following day, most likely due to exposure.

“The original two kittens found are healthy at their foster home. Sadly, the third kitten found passed away shortly after the rescue, most likely due to exposure,” a Planned PEThood Facebook post explained.

Planned PEThood is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for throwing the pair of newborn kittens out of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Animal cruelty cases can be reported through PETA.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

