Pascagoula residents speak as boil water advisory continues

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula residents expressed frustrations over the city-wide boil water advisory that closed multiple schools and businesses on Tuesday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city said the cause of the leak appeared to be in the southeastern part of the city and crews were still working to find the exact location.

Leigh Hanna is a Pascagoula resident and a teacher at Pascagoula High School. She said the constant issue is an inconvenience.

“It is a little challenging because we’re at the end of the year, so losing a day kind of puts a little more strain on a teacher,” Hanna said. “I do hope that they can find some way to fix this issue because it has been happening all year long.”

Resident Candida Torres said she is also navigating the water woes.

“I’m not the only one who is disappointed with it, so we need more action,” Torres said. “I want action. I mean everybody wants action; it’s the same thing. I know everybody wants action.”

The water pressure issue means the fire department can’t rely on hydrants if they need to fight a fire.

Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs said the public is still protected.

“We have at least 500 gallons worth of water on each of our trucks. We can shuttle water from one truck to the other if there was a fire,” Krebs said. “If it was a substantial fire, we would have mutual aid agreements set up with the county who we’ve been in contact with to let them know if we have an issue, we’ll be contacting them to help shuttle water.”

