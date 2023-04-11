WLOX Careers
Pascagoula boil water notice leaves restaurant owner frustrated

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s not as easy as just at your house boiling some water,” said Richard Chenoweth.

Frustration is the feeling that swept over Scranton’s Restaurant owner Richard Chenoweth when he heard about the citywide boil water notice.

“It’s a big hassle for a restaurant,” said Chenoweth. “We have to flush all the lines for the ice machines, coffee machines, for the dishwasher, for all our plumbing and everything.”

Chenoweth says the last time he was under a boil notice was Christmas Eve. That notice lasted four days. He then turned to a friend in Jackson who had maneuvered through that city’s water ongoing water crisis.

“The first time we had a boil water notice, he was the first one who called and was the one who recommended for the first one to just shut down, because you’re not going to get everything right and you’re going to jeopardize the public safety,” said Chenoweth. " So that’s what we did.”

Chenoweth says he first learned of the water problem about an hour after the city’s social media post.

“We’re getting it all secondhand. We got it 51 minutes after they issued the notice,” said Chenoweth. “The first thing we did was shut everything down, but that was 51 minutes after the notice came out.”

City officials also sent a message to everyone who signed up to its text alert service, but some residence say they never got a notice.

“We’re built on weekly business and everything like that, and it’s a big disruption. It really is,” said Chenoweth. “It’s costing us a lot of money because it’s just a bad time. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just a big disruptor and it really puts us in a perilous position.”

The city says once it finds the source, workers will make the appropriate repairs. Then, they will send a sample to a lab to be tested to see if they can lift the notice.

Pascagoula residents who aren’t signed up for text alerts can sign up on the city’s website.

