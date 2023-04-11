WLOX Careers
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of the van.(MGN image)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are investigating a fatal wreck on Tuesday.

One person died around 1:30 p.m. when a freight train clipped the back of a minivan.  

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of the van.  His name won’t be released until the family is contacted.

Four other people inside the van suffered injuries.  At last check, they were in stable condition.  They ranged in age from 59 to 21.

The minivan was on Pump Branch Road in the Bond community when the train slammed into the back driver’s side of the vehicle.  

Deputies are still investigating why the driver didn’t see the southbound train.

