Mississippi Attractions Association aims to build tourism on Gulf Coast

Spring breakers are making the Gulf Coast their vacation destination.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring breakers are making the Gulf Coast their vacation destination.

Monday, the Mississippi Attraction Association met to make a strategy on how to best show off all that South Mississippi has to offer.

Roller coasters, go-karts, and sand on the beach — visitors are pressing start for their week-long break. For the Mississippi Attractions Association, it’s an opportunity to grow and develop businesses.

“We can see exactly what their attraction or venues offer,” said Larry Ahlgren, member of Mississippi Attractions Association.

The MAA represents over 40 locations and associate members, including places like Lynn Meadows Discovery Center and Zip n’ Fun Adventure Park.

“We share advertising options that we have, we work with advertising venues to work with advertising rate and that gets the information out to the families that are visiting us,” said Janice Jones, member of Mississippi Attractions Association.

Coastal Mississippi is a partner of the association. Business owners receive tips and tactics to draw in more visitors to their locations.

“Coastal Mississippi offers an outlet. We are the professionals of our destinations,” said Destine Lalas, Marketing Manager of Coastal Mississippi. “ People who are coming from out of town, we help them plan events, meetings, sporting events. We promote our attractions and tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The goal is to grow economic numbers.

“It’s a networking opportunity for various attractions, restaurants, and lodging facilities along the Coast,” said Jones.

