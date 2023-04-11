WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves signs bill to expand car tag authorization for disabled vets

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves announces he has signed a bill that will expand car tag authorization for disabled veterans.

The governor announced on Tuesday that he signed Senate Bill 2187, which would revise the disability rating requirements for certain motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates and tags that are authorized for disabled veterans.

According to the Governor’s Office, the legislation expands the number of disabled veterans who are eligible to purchase two motor vehicle license plates or tags for just $1 each.

“I’ve signed Senate Bill 2187 which expands the number of disabled veterans who can purchase tags for their car or motorcycle for just $1 each,” Reeves said in a statement. “Any time the state of Mississippi can help our disabled veterans save money – that’s a worthy cause.

Our disabled veterans sacrificed their own health to keep us safe. The least we can do is lower fees the government charged them.”

Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100% permanent service-connected disability or at least 70% nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans’ Administration or the United States Department of Veterans Affairs is eligible.

