Few showers tonight. Turning rainy and windy midweek.

More cloud cover will move in tonight, and we could see a few more showers. However, not everyone will get rain tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will bring more rain and wind to South Mississippi over the next few days. While there will be a few showers on Wednesday morning, we’ll likely see more showers and a few storms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s also going to become windy with winds from the east and northeast. Gusts over 30 MPH are possible. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties until Thursday morning. Tides may run 1-3′ higher than normal. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Jackson County until Thursday morning. While not as vulnerable, minor coastal flooding of 1-2′ will be possible.

More rain is likely Thursday morning, and the wind will be even stronger. We could get gusts over 40 MPH, especially over the water. We’ll see scattered showers through Thursday afternoon, but most of the rain will exit by Friday. Friday afternoon won’t be as windy, and we’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. More showers and storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.