D’Iberville to hold household waste collection event

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in D’Iberville will get a chance to get rid of some of their household clutter with an upcoming waste collection day.

The Household Waste Collection event will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at 10452 Lame Bridge Road, just south of the D’Iberville School Warrior Stadium.

Accepted: appliances (gas removed), batteries, cleaning products, electronics, furniture, used motor oil, tires, tree limbs and yard waste generated by homeowners and residents

NOT accepted: all materials generated from commercial, construction and industrial sources as well as rural farms and truck gardens; seafood wastes; animal wastes/manure; medical wastes/biohazards, food products or any material normally recognized as garbage

