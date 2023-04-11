WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Brunch with Bertie invites guests to dine with giraffe’s at adults-only event

Brunch with Bertie is named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the...
Brunch with Bertie is named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the opportunity to graze on her favorite snacks.(Charles Herrington/WDAM-TV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever wanted to enjoy omelets, waffles and bottomless mimosas in the company of two beautiful giraffes? Thanks to the Hattiesburg Zoo, it’s your lucky day!

Brunch with Bertie, named in honor of the Zoo’s youngest female giraffe who never misses the opportunity to graze on her favorite snacks, will take place on April 23 and April 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The all-inclusive brunch will include a live-station omelet bar, a build-your-own waffle bar, a fruit tray, bacon, sausage, bottomless mimosas, Grin coffee, juice and water. Additional beverage items will be available for purchase.

“We had such a favorable response to our Shattered Hearts brunch in February that we wanted to find a way to offer this special event more regularly,” said Demetric Kelly, director of retail and guest relations at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Tickets for Brunch with Bertie are $45 plus tax and include general admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo along with a train ride. To purchase a ticket, visit the Hattiesburg Zoo website HERE (April 23) and HERE (April 30).

Tickets for this event are limited. However, if tickets are still available, they will be sold at the ticket booth on the day of the brunch.

This is an event for those age 21+ and is weather-dependent.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.
Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend
Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station

Latest News

Leslie Rojas joins us live from Gulfport where donations are being taken for victims of the...
LIVE: Crowns for a Cause sends donations to Miss. tornado victims
Dr. Gregory Barabino is holding a Teen Summit in hopes of helping to ease and solve gun...
Local community leader to hold summit to help combat teen and gun violence
This weekend marks the first Friday and second Saturday of April, plus Sunday is Easter, so...
What's this Weekend: Community events, Easter festivities and more
Crowns for a Cause creator Katelyn Perry tells how can help Mississippi tornado victims during...
"Crowns for a Cause" hosts Making a Difference Day to aid Miss. tornado victims