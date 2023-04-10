WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Popp’s Ferry Road to close for utility work

The work will be done between the intersections of Sunkist Country Club Road and North Country...
The work will be done between the intersections of Sunkist Country Club Road and North Country Club Lane.(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi might need to factor in some extra time for their commutes this week.

Parts of Popp’s Ferry Road will close on weekdays until April 18 for fiber optic work.

The work will be done between the intersections of Sunkist Country Club Road and North Country Club Lane.

Work will happen between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Edie Littlefield Sundby, a cancer survivor from California, is walking through Mississippi...
California woman, cancer survivor promotes power of walking

Latest News

Sun is shining. Humidity is low. It's been a nice Monday, for April. But, those April showers...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Cloudy & cool this morning. Later this week, higher rain chances thanks to a developing Gulf...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
A developing low pressure system in the Gulf will bring us wetter weather by midweek. Some...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station