TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Popp’s Ferry Road to close for utility work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi might need to factor in some extra time for their commutes this week.

Parts of Popp’s Ferry Road will close on weekdays until April 18 for fiber optic work.

The work will be done between the intersections of Sunkist Country Club Road and North Country Club Lane.

Work will happen between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

