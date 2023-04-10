Texas man arrested in Pass Christian sentenced to over 11 years for intent to distribute meth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Miguel Mendoza, 33, of Elgin, Texas, has received a sentencing of 135 months after a traffic stop on I-10 in Pass Christian led to his arrest.

According to court records, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stopped Mendoza on October 17, 2022. An extensive search of his vehicle led to the discovery of two improvised compartments on each side of the vehicle’s drive shaft. The compartments contained the following items:

2 cellophane-wrapped packages containing 2.5 kg of cocaine

2 plastic and aluminum foil wrapped packages containing 1 kg of methamphetamine.

As a result, Mendoza was taken into custody. He was indicted by a federal court on January 17 and pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before receiving his sentence on Thursday.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

