Seaway Road's bustling businesses expanding, utilizing railroad

A drive through Seaway Road in Gulfport might not look like much is happening. Beyond the storefronts, there is a surprising amount of industry and commerce.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A drive through Seaway Road in Gulfport might not look like much is happening, but beyond the storefronts, there is a surprising amount of industry and commerce happening everyday.

Its strategic location between Highway 49 and Cowan-Lorraine Road makes it very attractive to large businesses looking to move product to customers or connect with customers who live in different areas of Gulfport.

“It’s central, it’s easily located. You really can’t have a better location to centralize business,” said Rob Stenson, a development partner for Seaway Business District.

The multi-use building is currently under construction and will house a variety of businesses.

“We’ll have the HQ for Southern Hospitality Supply. We’ll be manufacturing uniforms for the military here, hiring people for that project. It’ll house the largest supply of RV and Boat storage on the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Stinson said.

With large green spaces available for construction, Seaway Road attracts many businesses that outgrew their original locations.

“EEG started in a garage in Long Beach, and now, they’re in 20,000 sq. foot building. They had four employees, now they have 30. Specialty Machine has been on Three Rivers Road for 40 years and they just moved onto Seaway. They’ve been able to double what they can do for their customers because of the space they have. The county is moving out of a building they’ve been in for 30 years and they’ll be in a state of the art facility on Seaway Road,” said Bill Lavers, Executive Director of Harrison County Development Commission.

He has seen first hand the expansion businesses have enjoyed in the area. And he has also seen the large boost that the reactivation of the railroad has brought.

“In 2021, we moved about 25 rail cars. Year to date, we’ve moved almost 70,” he said. “The businesses are slowly adapting back to using rail. Blacklidge has never used rail before. They’re mixing product on the rail cars and shipping it to Florida for their customers. It’s a huge opportunity for them and they’re just getting started.”

