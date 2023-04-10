WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Rolling Fork residents throw out first pitch at Mississippi Braves game

By Kasie Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Well, when it happened, it felt like everyone was drowning,” said Marlon Nichols. “Then, a few days later, it felt like we were dog paddling, and finally, we’re starting to swim.”

On Friday, March 24, the city of Rolling Fork suffered through devastating storms that left some with nothing. However, the Mississippi Braves helped them catch their breath.

At the beginning of game two, the M-Braves let two residents from Rolling Fork take the mound and throw out the first pitch of the game. It meant more to them than we could ever imagine.

“I tell you, when we were contacted about this, it was the middle of the week,” Nichols explained. “It was a breath of fresh air and something to smile about and something to be excited about, really.”

After having close friends and family lose the only place they’ve called home, this was a nice light in a dark moment.

“It’s been very hectic these last two weeks,” said Britt Williamson. “So, we’ve been trying to help people find a place to stay and help people get food. It’s a great diversion to be able to get your mind off of everything you’ve been going through. We’ve been getting very little sleep. Doing lots of work, and it’s just good to get out and get your mind off of it for a little while.”

The Braves organization didn’t stop there. During opening weekend, the M-Braves donated a dollar from every ticket sold to help residents in need. Then, the Atlanta Braves agreed to match the donation, which was a cherry on top.

“I’ve been a Braves fan my whole life, and I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Nichols said. “They’re an awesome organization.”

“It’s really special,” said Williamson. “I’ve grown up a Braves fan all my life. So, when I heard that, it was just really exciting to hear that they were going to remember us and think about us, and we really appreciate it.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Edie Littlefield Sundby, a cancer survivor from California, is walking through Mississippi...
California woman, cancer survivor promotes power of walking

Latest News

fight
FPHL Hockey: Motor City Rockers @ Mississippi Seawolves (04/08/2023)
Mississippi Sea Wolves hosted their final home game of the season before finishing up with two...
Mississippi Sea Wolves host final home game of 2022-23 season
Hancock biloxi
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Hancock vs. Biloxi (04/07/23)
boyos
FPHL Hockey: Motor City Rockers @ Mississippi Seawolves (04/07/2023)