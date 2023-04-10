WLOX Careers
Prescribed burn scheduled for Davis Bayou Area

Gulf Islands National Seashore will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Davis Bayou Area...
Gulf Islands National Seashore will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Davis Bayou Area between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. if conditions are right.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents and passersby alike might see some smoke while in and around Ocean Springs on Tuesday, but rest assured, there’s no reason to be alarmed.

Gulf Islands National Seashore will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Davis Bayou Area between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. if conditions are right.

Pine flatwood habitats in the area depend upon regular fire to maintain this ecosystem type, which is important for several protected species. The national has developed small burn blocks in order to mitigate potential community impacts. Ground ignition will be used to limit smoke and help provide maximum control of the burn areas.

As for those visiting the park, they could experience minor smoke impacts and possibly short-term road closures necessary for the safety of visitors, firefighters and equipment.

