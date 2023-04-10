WLOX Careers
Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville ‘neutralized’; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An active aggressor has been “neutralized,” police reported, after a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” Louisville police reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

