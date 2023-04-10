WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Hey there! It’s cool again this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s. So, we’ve got a little sweater weather this morning. Today’s sky should be mostly cloudy and a stray rain sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out but we should find many rain-free hours today along with high temps ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. So perhaps not quite as cool as yesterday afternoon. Keep in mind we’ll be dealing with breezy east winds today at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Heads up: we’re keeping an eye out for a low pressure system developing in the Gulf which could bring some pretty heavy rain and rough marine conditions to our region. Our highest rain chances of the week may come in between Wednesday and Thursday. Coastal flooding is also a concern, with a Coastal Flood Watch in effect from this afternoon until Thursday morning. If you’re on the east-facing shorelines along the immediate coastline, be prepared for flooding up to 1-3 feet above ground level. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. We might see some minor tidal flooding as early as today, but it’s more likely to happen on Tuesday and Wednesday. A brief break from the rain is possible Friday before another weekend rain system heads into the region.

