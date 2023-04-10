Local church reenacts crucifixion with hopes of starting Easter tradition

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Reveal that, relive that, tell that story again so that perhaps someone could see and take advantage of it that hasn’t already,” said David Greene.

That is the message Eastside Assembly of God is hoping to pass along to its congregation.

The church and their youth group held a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Sunday. Minister David Greene was the brains behind the performance and says it was a community effort.

“Hometown Lumber in Ocean Springs taught us a lot of information on the parts of the cross work and the Talley family who owns the piece of property next door that’s their land,” said Greene. “That big mound of topsoil that they actually let us take the top off of and install the crosses.”

Greene says he wanted to put this together for the congregation for two reasons: to teach the younger generation about the crucifixion . . .

“The young people learn many lessons as well as us,” said Greene. “We re-established and re-learned and reidentified what actually happened. There was a lot of scripture reference to what was going on to make sure we got things right during these times.”

. . . and, just like Christmas, to remind everyone of the true meaning of Easter.

“He laid down his life. There’s no greater sacrifice.,” said Greene. “It was the requirement of God, and he met those requirements. And because of that in this age, we live as great free people.”

The church says they will sit down to go over the performance before making the final decision to do it again next year.

