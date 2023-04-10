Harrison County presents mid-year update on economic development

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County officials presented an update Monday morning on all things economic development.

Bill Lavers, the Development Commission’s Executive Director, took Board Supervisors and the community through his team’s mid-year report.

One of the biggest items discussed was the upcoming Buc-ee’s store to be located at the I-10 interchange off the Menge Avenue exit.

Lavers said crews will break ground and begin construction on the project by the end of the month.

The $65-million-dollar investment is set to bring over 200 jobs to the area.

$15 million of that is already financed by the county for infrastructure improvements near the location to help support the state’s first store of its kind, the 80,000-square-foot operation and all the traffic it is expected to bring to the area.

“The fact that we got that is massive. The state of Louisiana has gone after them - so many states - and they love Mississippi,” board president Rebecca Powers told WLOX. “We’ve had the pleasure of meeting the owners and the attorneys, and they love Mississippi. They love what we stand for, and we are so incredibly lucky to get a Buc-ee’s.”

In Lavers’s presentation, he also noted major business expanding along Seaway Road in Gulfport.

He highlighted several military products currently churned out of the area like the only fully-autonomous ships in the world (the Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk), nuclear submarine nose cones, Navy Seal ribs, armor-piercing bullet tips for the A-10 Warthog and more.

