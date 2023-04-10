WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Dog spends 730 days at animal shelter waiting for loving home

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach announced its Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter.
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A dog at a South Carolina humane society has hit a milestone that many four-legged friends don’t want to hit.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said Fireball has reached her two-year anniversary at the shelter, which means she has spent 730 days waiting for a home.

The humane society said the love that Fireball has for humans burns endlessly.

“Fireball explodes with excitement and love every time she meets someone, and it saddens us no one has chosen her,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

They added that she is smart, listens very well and she’s loyal.

The staff at the shelter said that Fireball is strong and doesn’t realize her strength sometimes, so a home with older children would be a better fit for her. They added that she’s very selective about other pets, and after two years of being in a shelter environment, she may be better as the only pet in the home.

“This girl is long overdue to be back in a loving home! It only takes a matter of minutes to fall madly in love with Fireball, and we hope you can help us give her a fairytale ending,” the shelter posted.

If you’re interested in meeting Fireball, you can call 843-249-4948 or submit an application.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Edie Littlefield Sundby, a cancer survivor from California, is walking through Mississippi...
California woman, cancer survivor promotes power of walking

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval
8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore
How to do a fashion swap
Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe
FILE - Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo
Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe