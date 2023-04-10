County approves next step in Great Southern Subdivision development

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved a new drainage plan for the Great Southern Subdivision development Monday morning.

The old golf course property is zoned for residential development in which Consultant Dennis Stiefflel and his team are working to transform into a new subdivision.

They requested to improve and use the drainage system across the county’s Sand Beach through its outfall where waste water is discharged into the Gulf.

After multiple proposals were rejected, county leaders finally green lighted the group’s newest markup.

The newly-approved plan entails building a few less homes which will free up about eight acres of space for a detention pond.

Designed by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), the pond will naturally process and remove pollutants from the waste water and slow its stream into the Gulf.

“It’ll be a very large detention pond to help the environment and, of course, any surrounding current neighbors for any flooding,” board president Rebecca Powers told WLOX. “The developer also agreed to pay. So, we’re saving taxpayers a lot of dollars by the developer having to pay for the large culverts. So, there will be two instead of one like there was in the past.”

The culverts Powers refers to are the large tunnels located along the shoreline that channel water into the Gulf.

The supervisors approved the plan unanimously.

