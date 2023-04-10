Cool tonight. Breezy Tuesday.

The weather turned out pretty nice today! We’ll see some cloud cover linger tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with winds from the east. We may have some gusts near 25 MPH. There will be another mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will move closer to us by Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread showers and a few storms are likely on both days. Depending on the track of this system, we could see some heavy rainfall. It’s going to become more windy on Wednesday and Thursday, too. With a strong breeze from the east and southeast, coastal flooding will be possible. Hancock and Harrison Counties are the most vulnerable for tides around 1-3′ higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect. Tides up to 1-2′ higher than usual are possible for Jackson County. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Thursday morning.

