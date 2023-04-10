WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Cool tonight. Breezy Tuesday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather turned out pretty nice today! We’ll see some cloud cover linger tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with winds from the east. We may have some gusts near 25 MPH. There will be another mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will move closer to us by Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread showers and a few storms are likely on both days. Depending on the track of this system, we could see some heavy rainfall. It’s going to become more windy on Wednesday and Thursday, too. With a strong breeze from the east and southeast, coastal flooding will be possible. Hancock and Harrison Counties are the most vulnerable for tides around 1-3′ higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect. Tides up to 1-2′ higher than usual are possible for Jackson County. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Thursday morning.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
Sun is shining. Humidity is low. It's been a nice Monday, for April. But, those April showers...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Cloudy & cool this morning. Later this week, higher rain chances thanks to a developing Gulf...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
A developing low pressure system in the Gulf will bring us wetter weather by midweek. Some...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast