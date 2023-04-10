City-wide boil water notice issued for Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is under a city-wide boil water notice beginning on Monday.

City officials said this comes after an unidentified large water main leak.

The Public Works Department is still working to identify the source.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

