Biloxi residents prepare for upcoming Spring Break weekend

Spring Break returns to the Biloxi coast and venues across South Mississippi this weekend. The event is going on its 13th year.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break returns to the Biloxi coast and venues across South Mississippi this weekend. The event is going on its 13th year. It draws tens and thousands of teens and adults from across the region to join in on music and fun.

However, residents on Briarfield Drive in Biloxi say they’re concerned because the party on the beach will cause the front of their street to be blocked off.

Anthony Battles is one of those residents. He’s lived here for two years and says he won’t be able to turn onto his street without a pass.

“That’s a big inconvenience., you know what I’m saying?” Battles said. “I just want to be able to get through my neighborhood without having the police asking me, ‘Can I have your pass?’ And if you don’t have your pass, you’re not getting in here.” Battles said.

Jeff Perkins is also a resident in this neighborhood. He says he has a different view on the blocked road.

“I don’t have a problem with the roads being blocked off. I kind of like it myself,” Perkins said. “They got it to where you’re going on Pine Circle. For all the residents, they can come back through here and go back to the apartments the other way, so really, I don’t see a big traffic thing.”

Dian Taylor is a receptionist at Biloxi’s Starr Inn. She said she thinks the event will help boost the Biloxi economy.

“I hope we sell out. I hope more people will call and make reservations.” Taylor said. “Friday, we would be selling at $84. For spring break, we can sell from $200 plus tax to $250 plus tax. It’s much better than the regular weekend.”

Battles says he’ll be preparing for the festivities in his own way.

“Some of them are going to be new to this. I don’t know how they’re going to take it,” he said. “Some are going to want to run out there and join them and some of them just might want to get away. Me personally, I’m going to be the one that’s going to get away.”

Bars and clubs in Biloxi and Gulfport will host events throughout the weekend.

Kodak Black & Friends will take over the Coast Coliseum on April 15. Tickets for the concert start at $80 per person plus fees.

The festivities will span from April 13 to April 16.

With large green spaces available for construction, Seaway Road attracts many businesses that...
Seaway Road’s bustling businesses expanding, utilizing railroad
