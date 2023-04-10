American Red Cross brings a little Easter happiness to tornado victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For about two weeks, hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and their partners have been helping tornado victims in north Mississippi dig out of the rubble and figure out what to do next.

“We’ve got Red Crossers who come from all across the country who are supporting the efforts, whether that be feeding, whether that be the shelters that are still open,” said Annette Rowland, ARC communications director for the Mississippi and Alabama region. “They’re also doing the casework right now, which means we’re having those one-on-one conversations where we are helping people kind of figure out their next plans.”

Those plans probably didn’t include Easter dinner.

An extra effort by the American Red Cross helped create a little normalcy and comfort.

“Not everybody has family close by. Not everybody has a support system that they can go to,” she said. “So, it makes us feel good to be there for somebody. To be that shoulder to cry on or just somebody they want to talk to.”

At five locations, the Red Cross and its partners provided close to 1,500 Easter lunch meals.

“These luncheons were important,” Rowland said. “They were important for that sense of community but also important for the people that unfortunately, we don’t always think about - that don’t have the means and the transportation to plan these big Easter lunches.”

And there was more.

“Yesterday, the Mississippi Mass Choir came out and they had a performance, and we were able to feed people,” she said. “And today, we’re seeing so many of our partners - whether that be feeding partner or . . . the Cajun Navy was out with the Easter baskets.”

Rowland added that her group and others are in this recovery effort for the long haul.

“We’re working all day, every day to make sure we’re not leaving anyone behind that needs us.”

If you’d like to help volunteer or to contribute financially, check out www.redcross.org

