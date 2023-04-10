WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A person is dead and three others were injured, including an Alabama state trooper, in a shooting Sunday evening in Escambia County that followed a chase.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, at about 6:30 p.m. the trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101 mile marker in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued, ALEA said.

The agency said the pursuit continued into Escambia County where the vehicle eventually left the roadway. Once off the roadway an officer-involved shooting occurred, ALEA said.

One person is deceased and two other subjects were injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. As well, the ALEA Trooper involved in the incident was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

An ALEA official said Monday morning that the trooper is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials confirmed Jeremy Alford was the state trooper involved.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
At around 8:17 a.m. Friday, officers with Picayune PD stopped Dillard for having an obstructed...
Traffic stop leads to one arrested on fentanyl charges in Picayune
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

According to court records, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stopped Mendoza on October 17, 2022.
Texas man arrested in Pass Christian sentenced to over 11 years for intent to distribute meth
Pascagoula is under a city-wide boil water notice beginning on Monday.
City-wide boil water notice issued for Pascagoula
The 56-year-old Picayune resident is getting ready to be one of 30,000 who’ll lace up their...
Picayune’s Barbara Sheffield set to run in Boston Marathon
Madison firefighters reunite ducklings with their mother during rescue mission at Kroger
Madison firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain in Kroger parking lot
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business