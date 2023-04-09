Mississippi Sea Wolves host final home game of 2022-23 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The sound of thunderous applause and cheering is a fanbase that is excited to have hockey back in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Mississippi Sea Wolves played their final home game Saturday, and it has fans like Derek Ladner wanting more.

“Once you come to one game you become addicted and love every minute. Its action packed, very adrenaline rushed, and you never know what the next play is going to bring,” said Ladner.

Ladner says he went to every home game and two away games this season for the wolves to show his love for the team.

“You get that personal interaction with the players that any other sport you don’t get as much and want to support them as much as you can,” said Ladner.

He says even though the season is coming to an end, he is just happy to have a unique sport like hockey back in South Mississippi.

“Hockey is really the only sport where you can take your gloves off and start fighting in the middle of the ice. It’s part of the sport so how much better can it get,” said Ladner. “Hockey was a big part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast with the ECHL Sea Wolves and the HPSL Surge. Having hockey back is great because the fans are one big family interacting with each other and the team. It’s a great impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a whole.”

The Sea Wolves close out their season with a two-game road trip against the Motor City Rockers on April 14-15.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.